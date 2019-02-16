This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents of Novichok victim query why UK settled ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury

Dawn Sturgess died after coming into contact with a nerve agent allegedly used in last year’s poisoning of Skripal and his daughter.

By AFP Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 11:58 AM
6 minutes ago 263 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4497131

Salisbury incident Police cordon in the aftermath of last year's Skripal poisoning. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

THE PARENTS OF a British woman who died in an alleged assassination attempt on a Russian double agent have crticised the UK government for settling the ex-spy in Salisbury city.

Stan and Caroline Sturgess, whose daughter Dawn died after coming into contact with a nerve agent allegedly used in last year’s poisoning of Sergei Skripal, have said they believe that British authorities are withholding details of the incident.

“If anyone, I blame the government for putting Skripal in Salisbury,” Stan Sturgess told The Guardian newspaper in the family’s first interview since her death last July.

I want justice from our own government. What are they hiding? I don’t think they have given us all the facts.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on 4 March slumped unconscious on a park bench in the centre of the quiet cathedral city of Salisbury in southwest England.

In September, British security serves named Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov as suspects in the nerve agent attack.

Britain and Western allies have accused Russia of carrying out the poisoning using a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok. Moscow has furiously denied any involvement.

The Skripals survived. Sturgess died after her partner gave her a discarded perfume bottle several months later. Police believe this bottle, which Sturgess sprayed on her skin, was used to hold the toxin.

Dawn Sturgess. Dawn Sturgess

Sturgess’ father said the family have complicated feelings towards Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence colonel who was found guilty of passing state secrets to Britain and sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006. 

He was pardoned by then-president Dmitry Medvedev and released as part of a spy swap with the West in 2010, leading a quiet life in Salisbury until last March.

“I don’t know where Skripal is and I don’t know what I’d do if I met him. He’s still got his daughter,” said Sturgess.

Caroline Sturgess, Dawn’s mother, told The Guardian that the former spy’s past made him a more legitimate target than their entirely innocent daughter. “I can’t take it personally,” Sturgess said. 

“It’s sad they ended up in a coma but they weren’t the true victims.

“He [Skripal] took risks. He must have known there was a chance people were still after him.”

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    55,119  176
    2
    		'We love you Mammy': Jedward pay tribute as their mother passes away
    54,428  26
    3
    		'You murdered my father, so I'm going to kill you': Man jailed for 20 years for attempting to kill GP with crossbow
    41,808  31
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    948  0
    2
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    588  0
    3
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    296  0
    The42
    1
    		'The medication is constantly improving' - ex-Limerick star on living with multiple sclerosis
    30,345  17
    2
    		Seven heaven as Munster smash Southern Kings with impressive bonus-point victory
    25,348  37
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,255  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton and Alan Carr becoming Drag Race UK judges has divided opinion
    5,568  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,493  0
    3
    		Urban Decay are giving Irish fans chance to swap your old Naked palette for the brand new one
    3,377  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie