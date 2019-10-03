This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paris knife attacker identified as IT worker (45) in police intelligence department

The man killed three male officers and a female assistant.

By AFP Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 7:04 PM
47 minutes ago 3,604 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836386
The attack took place earlier today in Paris.
Image: Press Association
The attack took place earlier today in Paris.
The attack took place earlier today in Paris.
Image: Press Association

A KNIFE-WIELDING man who stabbed four police employees to death before being shot has been confirmed as an IT worker at police headquarters in Paris.

A fifth person was critically injured in the incident and was being treated in hospital after the deadliest attack on police in France in years. The motive of the attack remains unclear.

He killed three male officers and a female assistant before being shot in the courtyard of the square stone building next to the Notre-Dame cathedral in the historic heart of Paris.

The man, who was born in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique and had worked for the police since 2003, had a hearing disability.

Police searched his home in a quiet residence in Gonesse, a low-income suburb north of Paris, and took his wife into custody.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the assailant had “never shown any behavioural problems”.

The police were “particularly stricken by this exceptionally grave incident”, said Castaner.

The assailant used a kitchen knife to stab the three policemen in their offices before going on to attack the female employee on the staircase. 

In the courtyard, he was confronted by an officer who ordered him to drop the knife. When he refused, the officer shot him in the head, police sources said.

Sources close to the investigation said the attacker, a 45-year-old IT worker in the police intelligence department, had converted to Islam 18 months ago.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said he was “in constant contact” with anti-terrorism investigators about the case but that for the moment it was being handled by his office. 

The police building was cordoned off after the lunchtime attack in the centre of Paris and dozens of police and emergency vehicles converged at the scene.

Initial reports said investigators believed a workplace dispute could have sparked the incident.

“Did he snap, or was there some other reason? It’s still too early to say,” Loic Travers, head of the Alliance Police union for the Paris region, told BFM television.

Thursday’s killings comes amid growing tensions within the ranks of the police, who have been stretched to the limit after a year of trying to contain weekly “yellow vest” anti-Macron demonstrations.

Thousands of police officers marched in Paris Wednesday for better working conditions, a rare protest that took place against the backdrop of a spike in police suicides – 52 so far this year.

The police has been a recurring target of jihadist groups, such as Islamic State, behind a wave of attacks in France since 2015, from large synchronised assaults to isolated knife and gun attacks.

In January 2015, two police officers were among 12 people killed when gunmen stormed the Paris offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. A day later, a policewoman was shot dead in southern Paris.

In June 2016, a police couple were stabbed to death in their home in a suburb west of Paris by a man claiming allegiance to IS, who broadcast the attack live on Facebook.

And in April 2017, a man opened fire on a police van on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, killing an officer and wounding two others along with a pedestrian.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie