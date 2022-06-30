#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Nearly fivefold increase in the number of complaints to the the Passport Office this year

Complaints relate to the long delays as well as citizneship issues.

By Christina Finn Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 5:38 PM
39 minutes ago 1,450 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804385

COMPLAINTS TO THE Passport Office have increased almost fivefold, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee

Nearly 800,000 passports have been processed so far this year, with 359 complaints made to the office.

This compares to 2019, when there were 956,000 passports processed, with just 77 complaints made to the office. 

Of the complaints received this year, 90 have been escalated to the to the Ombudsman. 

John Conlan, Chief Operating Officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), acknowledged to the committee that there has been a “big jump” in complaints. 

“We would like our complaints to be much much lower and that’s how we want to strive to get back to the 2019 levels,” he said.

Criticism has been levelled at the Passport Office in recent weeks as people wait weeks and even months to get a passport.

First-time passports in particular are currently taking over a month to be processed, which the Department of Foreign Affairs says is significantly faster than waiting times earlier this year.

Frustration

Conlan said that due to the impact of Covid-19 and returning to how the offices normally operate has caused issues for the service.

Related Reads

30.06.22 Aer Lingus cancels multiple flights to and from Dublin Airport as Heathrow faces 'total chaos'
29.06.22 Members of Defence Forces concerned about Cabinet approval of army standby for Dublin Airport

“I except our citizens got frustrated and more complaints have come in,” he said.

Complaints tend to fall into two categories – citizenship decisions – which he said require a lot of investigation and often result in a complaint, as well as complaints around timescale and the time in which it takes for a passport to be issued. 

The committee was told that a passport application is in essence, an application for citizenship. Some of those can be quite complex and the Passport Office is not always able to issue the passport, with those complaints often escalated to the ombudsman. 

Recruitment of new staff is also a problem facing the service, with almost a third of those who were offered temporary clerical officer posts at the department turning down the offer.

Conlan said that while there have been four recruitment drives this year, there is an attrition rate of 30% for those offered positions.

Currently 846 staff are working in the Passport Office passport office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster expressed disappointment at the figures, stating that commitments were made for 920 people to be would in the service by the summer. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie