Man charged with murder following discovery of body of Pat McCormick in Co Down lake

A 26 YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of Pat McCormick, whose body was found in a lake in Co Down yesterday.

The 55-year-old father-of-four went missing on 30 May and on 4 June, the PSNI announced that his case was being treated as a murder investigation.

This morning, detectives from the PSNI charged the man, who was one of two people re-arrested yesterday, with murder.

The other person arrested, a 21 year-old woman, has also been charged with assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice.

Both are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning.

