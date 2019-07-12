This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged with murder following discovery of body of Pat McCormick in Co Down lake

The 55-year-old father-of-four went missing in May.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 12 Jul 2019, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 3,390 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4721501
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

A 26 YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of Pat McCormick, whose body was found in a lake in Co Down yesterday.

The 55-year-old father-of-four went missing on 30 May and on 4 June, the PSNI announced that his case was being treated as a murder investigation.

This morning, detectives from the PSNI charged the man, who was one of two people re-arrested yesterday, with murder.

The other person arrested, a 21 year-old woman, has also been charged with assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice.

Both are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

