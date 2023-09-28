Advertisement

# Cork
Patients told to 'explore all other options' as IT issues cause delays at Mercy Hospital A&E
MUH has no indication of when the issues will be resolved.
168
0
5 minutes ago

THERE ARE MAJOR delays at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork, as a network cable issue has slowed the processing of laboratory and radiological tests.

The Mercy Local Injury Clinic on St Mary’s Health Campus is also affected by delays. 

A spokesperson for the hospital told The Journal that he believes it won’t affect patient safety.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public
contact their GP/South Doc and “explore all other options” before going to A&E.

In a statement today, the spokesperson said: “Patient care is paramount in MUH and all patients are triaged and treated on the basis of clinical need when they present at the Emergency Department.

“Hospital management at MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all
patients in the Emergency Departments are being cared for.

“Patient safety, staff safety and welfare remain the priority and the focus of the
hospital is to maximise all available resources to meet the highest priority
needs.”

Outpatients with an appointment in the Radiology Department today or
tomorrow are asked to call ahead before attending.

The hospital is working to resolve the issues, but it has no indication of when normal wait times will resume.

Mairead Maguire
