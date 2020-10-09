#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Widow of Console founder charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering

Kelly is the widow of the suicide prevention charity’s former chief executive Paul Kelly, who died earlier this year.

By Isabel Hayes Friday 9 Oct 2020, 3:38 PM
38 minutes ago 6,401 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228978
Patricia Kelly pictured outside the High Court in 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Patricia Kelly pictured outside the High Court in 2016.
Patricia Kelly pictured outside the High Court in 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE WIDOW OF the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has appeared in court charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering over a ten year period.

The case of Patricia Kelly (59) was mentioned briefly in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning.

Kelly, of Alexandra Manor, Clane, Co Kildare, is the widow of the charity’s former chief executive Paul Kelly, who died earlier this year.

Defence barrister Caroline Cummings BL, led by Kerida Naidoo SC, requested an arraignment date for her client. Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the matter to 2 December.

Kelly did not speak during the brief mention except to confirm she was in attendance.

She is charged with two counts of fraudulent trading and one count of money laundering on dates between December 2006 and July 2016.

On the first count she is charged that between 6 December 2006 and 31 May 2015, she was knowingly a party to the carrying on of a business – Console Suicide Bereavement Counselling Ltd – for fraudulent purpose; namely the misuse of the company’s property which was intended to be applied to the objectives of the company.

The second count relates to the same charge on dates between 1 June 2015 and 14 July 2016.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Kelly is further charged with one count of money laundering, namely that between 1 September 2010 and 1 July 2016, she concealed the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of property of Console Ltd or behaved or was reckless as to whether or not the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Patrick Gageby SC will prosecute the case, the court heard.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie