Quiz: How well do you know Paul Mescal?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
PAUL MESCAL IS quickly becoming one of the most famous Pauls on the island of Ireland, if not the world (but shoutout to Paul Brady).
He was nominated for best actor in a leading performance for his turn in Aftersun but lost out to Austin Butler, and he’s nominated in the same category for the 2023 Oscars alongside an impressively large cohort of Irish nominees.
So, as his star continues to rise, how much do you know about Paul Mescal?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site