Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 26 February 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo Paul Mescal.
# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know Paul Mescal?
We don’t mean on a personal basis.
3.7k
0
46 minutes ago

PAUL MESCAL IS quickly becoming one of the most famous Pauls on the island of Ireland, if not the world (but shoutout to Paul Brady). 

He was nominated for best actor in a leading performance for his turn in Aftersun but lost out to Austin Butler, and he’s nominated in the same category for the 2023 Oscars alongside an impressively large cohort of Irish nominees. 

So, as his star continues to rise, how much do you know about Paul Mescal? 

Paul Mescal is Irish, and everyone in Ireland has been less than quiet about it. But, where did the BBC have to apologise for saying he was from?
Britain
Australia

Scotland
The Isle of Man
Paul Mescal came to prominence after starring in the TV drama 'Normal People'. Which famous writer wrote the book the show was based on.
Brendan Behan
Naoise Dolan

Sally Rooney
Nicole Flattery

Robert McLiam Wilson
What play did Paul Mescal's school put on, that got him into acting in the first place?
Les Miserables
Phantom of the Opera

Thoroughly Modern Millie
A Streetcar Named Desire
Paul Mescal's O'Neills shorts caused a stir online after he shot to fame. Leading to Gucci selling a very similar pair for a cool €550. But which county's colours did they have?
O\'Neills
Limerick
Galway

Dublin
Mayo
Paul Mescal's younger, arguably hipper sibling, Nell Mescal, recently performed her new single on the Late Late Show. What was the name of the track?
Nell Mescal Youtube.
Wanderlust
It's a long way to Maynooth

Sergeant Murphy
Homesick
Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Aftersun. What iconic song plays in the movie's ending scene?
True Colours by Cindy Lauper
Under Pressure by Queen ft David Bowie

A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke
Back to Black by Amy Winehouse
Paul Mescal has also won praise for his performance in the recent London run of the play A Streetcar Named Desire. In an interview, he said that he has performance rituals, which of these did he say he always does?
Makes sure he arrives at the theatre three hours before hand
Gives a family member a call

Kisses a paperback copy of the play
Makes sure he is the first person to arrive at the theatre
Let's just go back to Paul Brady for a minute, because he deserves to be celebrated as well. Which *brilliant, effortless, emotive* song did Brady originally write for Tina Turner and then later release himself.
Paradise is Here
The Island

Unfinished Business
Nothing but the Same Old Story
Back to Paul Mescal. His first break in TV was an ad for Henry Denny and Sons sausages. Where was Henry Denny born?
Henry Denny and Sons website.
Leitrim
Limerick

Wexford
Waterford
Besides Paul Mescal, loads of other Irish people are nominated at this years Oscars, but how many exactly?
11
15

13
14
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Avid fan
You know a lot about Paul Mescal, congrats.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Person on Irish Twitter
You are constantly on Irish Twitter, therefore you have soaked up a working knowledge of Paul Mescal.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Man down the pub in Maynooth
You know as much about Paul Mescal as some lad down the pub in Maynooth would.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Michael D Higgins's dog
You know as much about Paul Mescal as Higgins's dog, which is probably just a basic knowledge of humans in general.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     