Quiz: How well do you know Paul Mescal?

PAUL MESCAL IS quickly becoming one of the most famous Pauls on the island of Ireland, if not the world (but shoutout to Paul Brady).

He was nominated for best actor in a leading performance for his turn in Aftersun but lost out to Austin Butler, and he’s nominated in the same category for the 2023 Oscars alongside an impressively large cohort of Irish nominees.

So, as his star continues to rise, how much do you know about Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal is Irish, and everyone in Ireland has been less than quiet about it. But, where did the BBC have to apologise for saying he was from? Britain Australia

Scotland The Isle of Man Paul Mescal came to prominence after starring in the TV drama 'Normal People'. Which famous writer wrote the book the show was based on. Brendan Behan Naoise Dolan

Sally Rooney Nicole Flattery

Robert McLiam Wilson What play did Paul Mescal's school put on, that got him into acting in the first place? Les Miserables Phantom of the Opera

Thoroughly Modern Millie A Streetcar Named Desire Paul Mescal's O'Neills shorts caused a stir online after he shot to fame. Leading to Gucci selling a very similar pair for a cool €550. But which county's colours did they have? O\'Neills Limerick Galway

Dublin Mayo Paul Mescal's younger, arguably hipper sibling, Nell Mescal, recently performed her new single on the Late Late Show. What was the name of the track? Nell Mescal Youtube. Wanderlust It's a long way to Maynooth

Sergeant Murphy Homesick Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Aftersun. What iconic song plays in the movie's ending scene? True Colours by Cindy Lauper Under Pressure by Queen ft David Bowie

A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke Back to Black by Amy Winehouse Paul Mescal has also won praise for his performance in the recent London run of the play A Streetcar Named Desire. In an interview, he said that he has performance rituals, which of these did he say he always does? Makes sure he arrives at the theatre three hours before hand Gives a family member a call

Kisses a paperback copy of the play Makes sure he is the first person to arrive at the theatre Let's just go back to Paul Brady for a minute, because he deserves to be celebrated as well. Which *brilliant, effortless, emotive* song did Brady originally write for Tina Turner and then later release himself. Paradise is Here The Island

Unfinished Business Nothing but the Same Old Story Back to Paul Mescal. His first break in TV was an ad for Henry Denny and Sons sausages. Where was Henry Denny born? Henry Denny and Sons website. Leitrim Limerick

Wexford Waterford Besides Paul Mescal, loads of other Irish people are nominated at this years Oscars, but how many exactly? 11 15

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Avid fan You know a lot about Paul Mescal, congrats. You scored out of ! Person on Irish Twitter You are constantly on Irish Twitter, therefore you have soaked up a working knowledge of Paul Mescal. You scored out of ! Man down the pub in Maynooth You know as much about Paul Mescal as some lad down the pub in Maynooth would. You scored out of ! Michael D Higgins's dog You know as much about Paul Mescal as Higgins's dog, which is probably just a basic knowledge of humans in general.