Paul Mescal wins Bafta for performance as Connell in Normal People

IRISH ACTOR PAUL Mescal has won a Bafta award for his performance in the popular show Normal People.

Mescal collected the Leading Actor Bafta this evening for his portrayal of Connell in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. The 12-part series, which aired on RTÉ, focuses on the relationship between two teenagers from Sligo.

In his acceptance speech Mescal told the audience that he has been caught by surprise.

“I fully was not expecting to be here so I’ve no clue what I’m going to say,” he began.

He said he wanted to dedicate the award to co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones who he described as the “best scene partner and one of the best people I know”.

Paul Mescal’s acceptance speech for Leading Actor in recognition of his performance as Connell in @NormalPeopleBBC vs. @RichardAyoade’s commentary immediately after 😂 Some people just have a natural way with words. @mescal_paul #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/EjFgWLZVg7 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

“I’m probably forgetting people and I am incredibly nervous so…my Mum and Dad at home, I love you. Thank you,” he said.