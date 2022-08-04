Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

Special review into Paul Moody case ordered by Garda Commissioner

Moody was sentenced to three years and three months for coercive control last week.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 5,285 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5833264
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Image: Sam Boal
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Image: Sam Boal

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has ordered a special case review into the actions of Paul Moody, a former Garda who last week was sentenced to three years and three months for coercive control.

Harris said that he had requested the special case review into Moody’s actions last week and that it would be “weeks, not months” before it is completed, with terms of reference already being provided.

The Journal has learned that one key aspect of the review will be a previous investigation of Moody and how that was handled.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Harris said that all the findings of the report would be made available to both Justice Minister Helen McEntee and the Policing Authority.

While Harris said that Garda policy prevented him from talking about Moody, he said that “justice had been served” and that a “thorough” investigation was carried out.

“I don’t want to talk about an individual, it is our policy not to speak about specific individuals, but what I can say is that we wish to learn lessons from this,” Harris said.

“Last October I spoke about the approach that we were taking: a review in terms of suspicions about members being the subject of protection orders, for instance, or members being engaged in crimes of domestic abuse,” Harris added, which was previously reported by the Irish Examiner.

When Harris was asked about evidence that was given in court about a call to a Garda station being redirected to Moody, he said that “all circumstances” would be examined.

“If we identify other wrongdoing by other members in An Garda Siochana, we’ll obviously deal with that in conjunction with the Garda Ombudsman as well.

“This is, in effect, ‘turn over every stone’, but in part we want to learn as well about the lessons that we need to learn around identifying individuals who are a risk to members of the public and who then use their position within An Garda Siochána for a maligned purpose.”

Moody, a 42-year-old, had carried out a four-year campaign of harassment, threats, assaults and coercive control of his partner.

During his sentencing last week, Judge Martin Nolan said that Moody had undertaken vile and humiliating criminal misbehaviour towards his 43-year-old victim.

New allegations connected with Moody are being investigated by gardaí after multiple people came forward with allegations against the former detective, sources said.

It is understood that some of those allegations are in relation to people he met while dating in Dublin and in Kildare.

The Journal reported yesterday that Moody was still active on dating sites Bumble and Tinder up until late last month, with photos of his profiles showing him socialising and dressed in a tuxedo.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie