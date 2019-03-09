This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Repairs to roof of Dublin's Pearse Station to cause disruption to Irish Rail users today

Tara Street and Pearse Stations will both be closed today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,502 Views 1 Comment
pearse_roof_proposed The roof structure of Pearse Station which dates from the 1880s. Source: Irish Rail

IRISH RAIL USERS will face some disruptions today with the closure of Dublin’s Tara Street and Pearse Street stations to allow for works to take place as part of a project to replace the Victorian-era roof at Pearse Street.

The two stations will be closed today which means Darts and trains will be suspended between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock.

There will be bus transfers available between Connolly and Bray for Connolly/Rosslare Europort trains.

Last October, Irish Rail announced details of a €17 million project to replace the roof at Pearse Station, the busiest in Dublin’s commuter network.

The structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition and corrosion has led the transport company to install a protective mesh underneath it to protect passengers and trains.

Its replacement has therefore been identified by Irish Rail as a “crucial safety project”.

Source: Iarnrod Eireann/YouTube

Works to replace the roof, which will aim to retain the appearance and character of the original structure, will take place across 13 weekends over a period of 23 months.

The works which started last October will take place up to July 2020.

There are 13 weekends in total that will be closed during this timeframe: the next period of work takes place on 13-14 April. 

