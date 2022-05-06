#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Peat briquettes could be included in smoky fuels ban, Eamon Ryan says

The smoky fuel ban is due to come into being later this year.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 6 May 2022, 8:21 AM
36 minutes ago 2,835 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5756317
Eamon Ryan in the Dáil yesterday
Image: Oireacthas.ie
Eamon Ryan in the Dáil yesterday
Eamon Ryan in the Dáil yesterday
Image: Oireacthas.ie

THE SMOKEY FUELS ban could be widened to include peat briquettes, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said. 

The Green Party leader told the Dáil he is considering whether the fuel could exceed limits on pollution into the atmosphere.

He is not ruling out wrapping it into legislation to restrict the commercial sale of turf in Ireland, despite members of various parties and Independents claiming that the plans would be detrimental to people in rural communities.

Speaking yesterday during a motion on the sale of turf, Ryan told TDs: “I’ll be perfectly honest, I’ve been looking at the science there to make sure and be absolutely certain that those peat briquettes, because of the way they’re processed, because of the way they burn, are below the ten micrograms of pollution that are put out into the atmosphere.

“We have to be straight about that and make sure it is the case.”

The regulations, which were due to come into force from September, have not yet been finalised and it is believed they will be published in the coming weeks.  

At present the regulations as envisaged would not represent a ban on the burning of turf, with no ban either on the sharing of turf with family members or neighbours.  

Under current laws, the sale and burning of smoky coal is already banned in all cities and towns with populations above 10,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It is estimated that 1,300 people die in Ireland every year due to air pollution.

The burning of solid fuel to heat homes is the biggest cause of Particulate Matter (PM) in Ireland, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). 

These are particles suspended in the air that can be breathed in by people and cause health effects including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases like asthma. 

The EPA has said that moving to cleaner ways of heating homes would lead to a decrease in PM in the air and “much improved health outcomes” for the population.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie