Peat briquettes could be included in smoky fuels ban, Eamon Ryan says

THE SMOKEY FUELS ban could be widened to include peat briquettes, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The Green Party leader told the Dáil he is considering whether the fuel could exceed limits on pollution into the atmosphere.

He is not ruling out wrapping it into legislation to restrict the commercial sale of turf in Ireland, despite members of various parties and Independents claiming that the plans would be detrimental to people in rural communities.

Advertisement

Speaking yesterday during a motion on the sale of turf, Ryan told TDs: “I’ll be perfectly honest, I’ve been looking at the science there to make sure and be absolutely certain that those peat briquettes, because of the way they’re processed, because of the way they burn, are below the ten micrograms of pollution that are put out into the atmosphere.

“We have to be straight about that and make sure it is the case.”

The regulations, which were due to come into force from September, have not yet been finalised and it is believed they will be published in the coming weeks.

At present the regulations as envisaged would not represent a ban on the burning of turf, with no ban either on the sharing of turf with family members or neighbours.

Under current laws, the sale and burning of smoky coal is already banned in all cities and towns with populations above 10,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It is estimated that 1,300 people die in Ireland every year due to air pollution.

The burning of solid fuel to heat homes is the biggest cause of Particulate Matter (PM) in Ireland, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

These are particles suspended in the air that can be breathed in by people and cause health effects including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases like asthma.

The EPA has said that moving to cleaner ways of heating homes would lead to a decrease in PM in the air and “much improved health outcomes” for the population.