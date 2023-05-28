Advertisement

Sunday 28 May 2023
# Fatal Accident
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Offaly
A male aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 hour ago

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after a fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred shortly before 2am, Sunday 28th May, on the R446 at Marshbrook, County Offaly, near the Westmeath border.

A male aged in his 50s, seriously injured in the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car received medical attention but were not seriously injured.

The road is currently closed and the scene has been preserved pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Mairead Maguire
