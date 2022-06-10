Pedestrian hospitalised following serious traffic incident in Dublin city centre

O'Connell Bridge is partially closed due to the incident.

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a traffic incident while walking on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre today.

Emergency services including gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the incident and the man was rushed to hospital.

The southbound section of O’Connell Bridge is closed due to the incident and it is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.

Gardaí are encouraging motorists to avoid the area if possible due to likely heavy traffic. The police force issued an alert on social media advising people to expect delays.

