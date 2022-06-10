#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

Pedestrian hospitalised following serious traffic incident in Dublin city centre

Motorists are being warned about traffic disruption in the area.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Jun 2022, 3:04 PM
49 minutes ago 6,879 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5787600
O'Connell Bridge is partially closed due to the incident.
Image: RollingNews.ie
O'Connell Bridge is partially closed due to the incident.
O'Connell Bridge is partially closed due to the incident.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a traffic incident while walking on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre today.

Emergency services including gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the incident and the man was rushed to hospital.

The southbound section of O’Connell Bridge is closed due to the incident and it is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.

Gardaí are encouraging motorists to avoid the area if possible due to likely heavy traffic. The police force issued an alert on social media advising people to expect delays.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie