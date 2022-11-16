Woman (70s) dies after being struck by car in Navan, Co Meath

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after being struck by a car in Co Meath this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.25pm in the Kilcarn Court area of Navan.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported to have been injured.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.