Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
RTÉ colleagues pay tribute as Marty Morrissey's mother Peggy dies in Co Clare crash

Peggy Morrissey passed away following a collision yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 7:39 AM
Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 7:39 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5623374
File image of Marty Morrissey and his mother Peggy.
Image: RTÉ
File image of Marty Morrissey and his mother Peggy.
File image of Marty Morrissey and his mother Peggy.
Image: RTÉ

THE MOTHER OF RTÉ sport commentator Marty Morrissey passed away after a single-car collision in Co Clare in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

It was reported yesterday that a woman in her 90s had died after the crash in Co Clare.

The road collision occurred at Annagh, Miltown Malbay at around 12.30am yesterday morning.

It has since been confirmed that this was Peggy Morrissey, mother of the RTÉ sports commentator and presenter. 

RTÉ sport journalist Darren Frehill passed condolences on to Morrissey this morning on behalf of himself and his colleagues, saying he knew Marty “meant the world” to his mother.

Frehill said on RTÉ radio’s Rising Time programme that it was “desperately sad” and a “devastating loss”, adding that Peggy was “extremely popular” in her local community in Co Clare. 

Rising Time presenter Shay Byrne said the show had received “hundreds of texts” from listeners in relation to Peggy’s death. 

Fianna Fáil Clare TD Cathal Crowe offered his “very deepest sympathies” to the popular sports and entertainment presenter. 

“RIP Peggy, light of heaven to your soul,” he said on Twitter. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

