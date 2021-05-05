Peloton agrees to recall treadmills following injuries and one child's death

PELOTON HAS ANNOUNCED the voluntary recall of treadmills linked to a number of injuries in children and one death.

Last month the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that the company’s Tread+ treadmill posed serious risks to children, including abrasions, fractures and even death.

A six-year-old child died in March after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. Peloton has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.

Today the CPSC and Peloton announced two separate voluntary recalls of the Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

Consumers who have purchased these products have been advised to immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund or, if they still want to keep the product, there is the option of having the treadmill moved by the company to a room where children and pets cannot access it.

The company is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock it after each use and prevent unauthorised access with a passcode.

Peloton has stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ as it continues to work on additional hardware modifications.

The company said the Tread product was only sold as part of “a limited invitation-only release” from November, 2020 to about March 2021 and it is currently working on a repair to be offered to owners in the coming weeks.

Robert S Adler, acting chairman of the CPSC said the agreement with Peloton today was the result of “intense negotiation and effort”.

“Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products,” he said.

Peloton’s CEO John Foley said the decision to recall these products was “the right thing to do”.

He said the company had made a mistake in its initial response to the CPSC’s request that the Tread+ be recalled. In April Peloton acknowledged reported incidents but said there was no reason to stop using the machine so long as safety instructions were followed.

“We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset,” Foley said. “For that, I apologise.

“Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills.

“We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”