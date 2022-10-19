Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

'Brave' people of Ukraine win EU's top human rights prize

The Sakharov Prize is awarded every year to those fighting for human rights or democracy.

1 hour ago 1,611 Views 8 Comments
Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk with Parliament president Roberta Metsola in June
Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk with Parliament president Roberta Metsola in June
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has awarded the annual Sakharov Prize for human rights to the “brave” people of Ukraine for resisting the Russian invasion.

“This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground, for those who have been forced to flee, for those who have lost relatives and friends, for all those who stand up and fight for who and what they believe in,” said Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

“I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up, and neither will we,” she added.

The Ukrainian people are represented “by their president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, their elected representatives and civil society”, the Maltese MEP said.

In the face of Russia’s “acts of pure terror” in Ukraine, the choice of the Ukrainian people was achieved by consensus among the European Parliament’s political groups, she said.

The two other finalists included detained Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is held in a high-security British jail as he battles an American demand for his extradition to face trial for divulging US military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The other one was Colombia’s Truth Commission, a body started in 2018 that seeks to shed light on atrocities committed during Colombia’s five-decade conflict that ended in 2016.

The Sakharov Prize, set up in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, is awarded every year to those fighting for human rights or democracy.

Last year’s winner was Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition activist and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin who survived a 2020 poisoning with the Soviet-designed Novichok nerve agent.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie