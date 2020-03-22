This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Easyjet executive apologises after motivational video to staff heavily plagiarised Leo's Patrick's Day address

Bellew said he “borrowed” a few phrases.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 14,225 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054108
Image: Nick Potts via PA
Image: Nick Potts via PA

EASYJET EXECUTIVE PETER Bellew has apologised to his pilots and staff after a video message he delivered to airline employees turned out to be a heavily plagiarised version of Leo Varadkar’s address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day.

A video of both speeches appeared online yesterday, showing Bellew using the exact same turns of phrase Varadkar had said only days previously. 

In an apology to staff, shared widely on social media, Bellew said he “put his hands up” and said he had borrowed a few phrases from the Taoiseach. 

Bellew wrote: “Some of you have spotted similarities between the message I did last week and a recent speech by the Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar. I can only hold my hands up and apologise.

“I thought the Taoiseach struck exactly the right note and it really resonated in my mind with what we are going through, so I borrowed some of his phrases in my recent message to cabin crew and pilots, which I realise now I should not have done.

“I would like to say sorry to the Taoiseach and to all of you. I will write all of my own speeches in future.”

On Friday, the airline said it would ground the majority of its planes from 24 March, mirroring moves by other carriers worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the country lockdowns, travel restrictions and changes to travel advice across its network, easyJet has taken the decision to ground the majority of its fleet of aircraft from Tuesday 24 March,” a statement said.

EasyJet said flights to repatriate customers were expected to mostly be completed by tomorrow.

It said it would continue to “operate a minimal schedule of essential services on some routes. 

“This will be a maximum of 10% of our usual capacity during this time of year and mainly routes to, from and within the UK,” a statement read.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie