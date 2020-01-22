This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Peter Casey announces intention to stand for election in Taoiseach's constituency

The 62-year-old says he is standing in Dublin West to give people there a ‘protest vote’.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 10:11 AM
35 minutes ago 6,324 Views 20 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Peter Casey has announced his intention to stand as a general election candidate in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s constituency.

Casey, who has already filed papers to stand in Donegal, will also nominate himself to stand in Dublin West this morning, a spokesman confirmed.

The businessman finished second behind Michael D Higgins in the 2018 presidential race, when he drew controversy over his remarks about the Travelling Community.

He also unsuccessfully stood for European Parliament in the Midlands-North West constituency last year.

Announcing his candidacy, Casey said he was standing in the constituency to give people an opportunity to register “an obvious protest vote” against Varadkar.

“People are right to be angry and that’s why I’m giving them the opportunity to voice their anger directly by voting for me in Dublin West,” Casey said.

However, the 62-year-old added that his primary goal would be to represent the people of Donegal.

Candidates for this year’s election have until midday to submit their paperwork to be nominated. They are permitted to stand in more than one constituency under election rules, but can only take one Dáil seat.

The Taoiseach is also expected to file his papers to stand in the Dublin West constituency this morning.

Varadkar and Casey will face competition for the constituency’s four seats from outgoing TDs Joan Burton of Labour, Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers, and Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Ruth Coppinger.

Others standing in the constituency include Fine Gael’s Emer Currie, Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly, the Green Party’s Roderic O’Gorman, Aengus Ó Maoláin, Aontú’s Edward Mac Manus and independent candidates Stephen O’Loughlin and Sean O’Leary.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

