Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Former president of Irish High Court resigns from role in Dubai court

Peter Kelly was only sworn into his role last week.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 8:42 PM
THE FORMER PRESIDENT of the High Court in Ireland has resigned from the Dubai international financial court (DIFC).

Peter Kelly stepped down from the position days after his colleague, former Irish Chief Justice Frank Clarke, announced he himself was leaving the Court of Appeal within the DIFC. 

Both Kelly and Clarke were only sworn into their respective positions five days ago.

Kelly’s statement to the Irish Times reads: “I have decided to resign from the Court of Appeal of the DIFC since, as a private citizen, I do not want this controversy to disrupt my future time in retirement.”

The DIFC was established in 2006 to hear common law cases in English. It does not follow Sharia Law. Instead it governs using common law and hears disputes about civil and commercial matters.

