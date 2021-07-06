Dutch crime reporter badly wounded after shooting in Amsterdam street

A DUTCH CRIME reporter has been shot as he left a television studio this evening – police have said he is in a serious condition.

Peter R de Vries was shot in the centre of the city after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in Parliament he was “deeply shocked” by the attack.

“We don’t know the circumstances, but whatever the circumstances this is unimaginable and terrible news,” Hoekstra said.

The 64-year-old is known for his fearless reporting on the Netherlands’ underworld.

He won an International Emmy in 2008 for a television show he made about the disappearance of US teenager Natalee Holloway while she was on holiday in the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.

Additional reporting Niall O’Connor.