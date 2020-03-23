Peter Schmeichel praises young Irish goalie's ingenious way to train while in self-isolation

A YOUNG IRISH boy came up with an ingenious way to practise his goalkeeping skills while in self-isolation — using the wall in his back garden.

Journalist Sarah-Jayne Tobin posted the clip of her son on Twitter earlier today and it has since been viewed over three million times.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel was among those to watch, giving the set-up his seal of approval, writing: “Nothing, not even an evil virus” like Covid-19 “should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better”.

Current Red Devils number one David De Gea added his own praise, exclaiming: “Love it!”

Other good news

Valeria Luiselli’s novel Lost Children Archive won the £30,000 (€32,000) Rathbones Folio Prize.

Irish author Sinéad Gleeson was nominated for her book Constellations – she didn’t win but the judges had high praise for the collection of essays, saying: “What marked it out for us is the delicacy and the candour of the writing.”

Many people have lost their source of income amid the Covid-19 crisis and are worried about how they’re going to pay bills. In one good story, Dublin-based Maija Sofia said she is able to pay her rent after a recent surge in people buying her music.

Omg thank you so much everyone who bought my music yesterday, my rent is due today and I didn’t have enough money to pay it but you pretty much paid my whole months rent for me in one day, thank you so much enjoy the songs ❤️ — maija (@maija_sofia) March 21, 2020 Source: maija /Twitter

Diageo, the company behind many of the world’s leading alcohol brands, today pledged to enable the creation of more than eight million bottles of hand sanitiser, by donating up to two million litres of alcohol to manufacturing partners, to help protect frontline healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Irish sportswear company O’Neills announced it will start manufacturing scrubs to help healthcare staff.