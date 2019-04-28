Gardaí investigating three petrol bomb attacks overnight in Drogheda

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING three petrol bomb incidents in Drogheda overnight.

The first incident happened at around 12.15am at St Laurence’s Park.

A suspected device was discovered at a house, where the front window and front living room were damaged. No one was in the house at the time of the incident.

The second incident happened at Scarlett Crescent shortly after 1am. A suspected device was thrown through a window of a home. No one sustained injuries in the attack.

The final incident happened at Loughboy, Mell at 4am. Fire Brigade attended the scene and no one was injured.

It is understood that petrol bombs were involved in all these incidents.

Last night’s attacks come after two houses were attacked with petrol bombs in Drogheda the previous night.

Those attacks came less than 48 hours after a gunman opened fire and sprayed bullets at a house hitting a man three times.

Investigations are ongoing.