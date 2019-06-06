Man who stabbed pharmacy employee with screwdriver jailed for 14 months

A MAN WHO stabbed a pharmacy employee with a screwdriver during a failed robbery has been jailed for 14 months.

Brendan Duffy (45) of Ballyfermot Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to attempted robbery at Medipharm, South Great George’s Street, on 23 March 2018.

Detective Garda Joseph Heafey told Tony McGillicuddy BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question Duffy ran into the shop and shouted at a male employee to open the till.

The man closed the till instead and Duffy squared up to him. The man swung a punch at the accused, Duffy punched him in return and they began a struggle during which the man was knocked onto a display case.

Duffy then took a screwdriver out of his pocket saying “I’ll kill you”. He swung the screwdriver at the man and stabbed him in his arm, before running out of the pharmacy and down the street.

The accused told gardaí he committed the offence as he had a drug debt and was in fear of the people whom he owed. He said he never intended to hurt anyone when he went into the pharmacy.

Duffy has a number of previous convictions for robbery, burglary and damaging property. He has one child and his partner died suddenly four years ago.

John Moher BL, defending, said his client was remorseful for his actions. He said Duffy’s difficulties with drugs began when he was aged 16 and he had liver problems as a result.

Judge Martin Nolan said he took into consideration Duffy’s guilty plea, his full admissions and co-operation with gardaí, his remorse, his challenging upbringing and his having some tragedy in his life.

Judge Nolan sentenced Duffy to 14 months imprisonment and ordered that he receive credit for any time he has already spent in custody.