Sunday 4 July 2021
At least 17 people dead after Philippines military plane misses runway

The defence secretary said the air force C-130 plane had 92 people on board.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 6,147 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5485336
A Philippine air force C-130 plane
Image: Bullit Marquez/PA Images
A Philippine air force C-130 plane
A Philippine air force C-130 plane
Image: Bullit Marquez/PA Images

AT LEAST 17 people have been killed after a military plane missed a runway and crashed in the Philippines, the nation’s defence secretary said.

Delfin Lorenzana said around 40 others were rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130 aircraft in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in southern Sulu province.

He said the Philippine air force plane had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana said the aircraft was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city.

Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in predominantly Muslim Sulu province for decades.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Gen Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The airport in Sulu’s main town of Jolo is located a few miles from a mountainous area where troops have been battling Abu Sayyaf. Some militants have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

The United States and the Philippines have separately blacklisted Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organisation for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.

