Phoenix Park reminds public to refrain from approaching or handling fawns during fawning season

THE PUBLIC HAS been reminded to refrain from approaching or handling fawns during fawning season.

The Phoenix Park, which is home to around 600 wild deer, has issued a statement welcoming the arrival of fawning season but warning people that fawns “require total privacy at this time”.

Fawning season occurs in the months of June and July.

The Phoenix Park has called on people to never handle or approach the baby fawns and to ensure that dogs are kept on a lead.

If you come across a newborn fawn, you should not touch it or attempt to move it.

The Office of Public Works warns that “if the mother smells your scent on her fawn, she will reject it and the fawn will die”.

Advertisement

The OPW adds: “Fawns are often left hidden in long grass by their mothers.

“She will return every few hours to allow the fawn to suckle (drink milk). The fawns are never abandoned.”

People should also refrain from feeding the deer, with the OPW noting that “while some people are well-intentioned, feeding deer human food is having detrimental effects on the deer and their interaction with visitors to the park”.

90% of the diet of the fallow deer in the Phoenix Park consists of grass.

The OPW also notes that a “reasonable distance” between the public and the deer is “at least 50 metres”.

“Always keep in mind that the deer in the park are wild animals and their behaviour can be unpredictable so be alert when you are around the deer,” adds the OPW.

In 2018, Park Ranger Terry Moore spoke to The Journal about the history of deer in the Phoenix Park and gave advice on how people should interact with the deer.