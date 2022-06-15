Fresh appeal for witnesses to Kilkenny crash that killed youth last April

A FRESH APPEAL for witnesses to a crash that killed a teenager and hospitalised four other young men has been made by gardaí.

The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 8pm on April 13 last in the townland of Dowling near Piltown in south Co Kilkenny.

One of the passengers in the car, a 17-year-old boy, was fatally injured following the collision.

The four other occupants were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they received treatment for their injuries.

Gardaí have now issued a new appeal for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, such as dash cam footage, to make this available to them to assist them in their investigation.

In particular, any road users who were travelling on the back road from Mullinavat to Piltown from 7.50pm to 8.15pm on the night – Wednesday, 13th April – are asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.