Thursday 14 April 2022
Teenager killed and two youths hospitalised in Kilkenny crash

Gardaí and emergency services attended the single-vehicle collision at Dowling in Piltown after 8pm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 6:57 AM
Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 6:57 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5738648
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGER HAS been killed in a crash in Co Kilkenny yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the single-vehicle collision at Dowling in Piltown after 8pm.

One of the passengers in the car, a male youth, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Two other male occupants from the car were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they are currently receiving treatment.

The road will remain closed overnight with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is set to take place in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

