This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four out of 10 Dublin pubs plan to re-open as restaurants in June

The Licensed Vintners Association said many pubs will re-open as restaurants earlier than 10 August.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 20 May 2020, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 13,644 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103688
Image: Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images
Image: Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images

FOUR OUT OF 10 Dublin pubs are planning to re-open ‘as restaurants’ on 29 June, according to a new survey. 

According to the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), more than four in 10 pubs in Dublin will open earlier than anticipated under the government’s Covid-19 roadmap. 

The survey of 300 pubs, carried out between 18 and 19 May, found that 44% would re-open on 29 June alongside restaurants and cafes.

These pubs with restaurant accreditation would be able to open on the earlier date, the LVA said. The government’s plan currently puts 10 August as the date when pubs should re-open. 

The LVA said that this could see 330 of the 750 pubs across the country re-open at the end of June. 

“This again highlights the urgent need for the Government to engage with the pub sector,” said LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe. 

“These venues have restaurant certificates and are just as capable of following the public health guidelines as restaurants and cafes. Food is a major aspect of their business so why should they be treated differently to other venues serving food and alcohol?” he said. 

“We made it clear this would happen when the roadmap was announced, but we are still awaiting a meeting with Government to discuss the future for pubs, despite their public comments that they will meet the vintner organisations quickly.  Our members cannot remain in limbo,” O’Keefe added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pubs have been lobbying the government to allow them to re-open earlier than 10 August. 

No matter how pubs re-open, they’re nearly certain to look very different than they did before the pandemic – with strict physical distancing in place and no sitting, standing or drinking at the bar allowed. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie