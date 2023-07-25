Plane crashes while battling wildfires on Greek island of Evia

A GREEK WATER-bombing plane has crashed while battling a forest fire on the island of Evia as hundreds of firefighters struggled to beat back blazes still raging in Rhodes and Corfu amid a new wave of soaring temperatures.

The fire department said the Canadair aircraft crashed into a ravine close to where the fire started on Sunday.

Footage on state TV ERT showed the plane clipping a tree before falling nose-first and exploding.

“A Greek Canadair plane, with at least two people on board, crashed near Platanisto,” a village in Evia, spokesman Yannis Artopios said.

The plane was among at least three other aircraft and around a hundred firefighters in the fight against the flames on Evia.

The two pilots missing were members of the Greek Air Force, according to information from the Greek Ministry of Defence, quoted by state TV ERT.

The accident occurred as Greece battled wildfires on three major fronts, including the tourist islands of Rhodes and Corfu, with many of the country’s regions listed at extreme risk of dangerous forest fires exacerbated by strong winds.

The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat as thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, with the prime minister warning the heat-battered nation is “at war” with the flames.

© AFP 2023