Dublin: 4°C Friday 25 December 2020
Player Ratings: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?

Clash of the titans here.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 25 Dec 2020, 2:15 PM
Friday 25 Dec 2020, 2:15 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5284773
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Raths
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Raths

WELL, HERE WE are now. It’s the big day. This year has been a write-off – we all know that. 

But that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy a slap-up meal and row about which bit of is best. 

It’s at this point that whoever is reading this must compliment the chef and tell him/her that the turkey “was not dry” and was “incredibly delicious”. Thank me later for reminding you. 

So, for the day that’s in it, we want to know: What part of the Christmas dinner is the best? 

Roast Vegetables

6

Stuffing

6

Red Cabbage

6

Turkey

6

Ham

6

Mash

6

Sprouts

6

Gravy

6

 

Roast Potatoes

6

