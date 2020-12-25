Player Ratings: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?

WELL, HERE WE are now. It’s the big day. This year has been a write-off – we all know that.
But that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy a slap-up meal and row about which bit of is best.
It’s at this point that whoever is reading this must compliment the chef and tell him/her that the turkey “was not dry” and was “incredibly delicious”. Thank me later for reminding you.
So, for the day that’s in it, we want to know: What part of the Christmas dinner is the best?
