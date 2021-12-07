#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

Player Ratings: Give us your rating of these rainy day films

What do you reckon?

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 7:50 PM
18 minutes ago 2,717 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5622832

JUST IN CASE you hadn’t looked outside today, Storm Barra is doing its thing and the vast majority of the nation has decided to stay in doors.

There was a lot of talk in the (virtual) newsroom today about what the best rainy day movie is.

So, we decided to open the floor to your good selves. Let us know in the comments if your favourite isn’t on the list.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

6

Jurassic Park

6

Cast Away

6

The Shawshank Redemption

6

Casablanca

6

Forrest Gump

6

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harry Potter (franchise)

6

The Lord Of The Rings (Trilogy)

6

Matilda

6

Edward Scissorhands

6

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

6

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie