The Explainer: How is Australia battling its biggest Covid outbreak to date?

We speak to reporter Peter Bodkin in Sydney.

By Aoife Barry Monday 30 Aug 2021, 7:00 PM
WHILE IRELAND WAS experiencing multiple lockdowns throughout 2020 and into 2021, at times we looked jealously at Australia and how normal life appeared to be continuing over there.

The country didn’t escape Covid – but at the very beginning of the pandemic it instigated a strict response, including quarantine and shutting its borders. With strict travel controls, it managed to lift major restrictions for months – until one case of the Delta variant led to Covid making a reappearance. 

That has led to a new phase of lockdowns and restrictions across the huge island of Australia, including restrictions on interstate travel.

To get the full picture on how Australia is dealing with Covid-19 at the moment, what the restrictions involve, and what its vaccination programme has been like, this week’s guest is Sydney-based Peter Bodkin.

Bodkin is editor at AAP Factcheck, but you no doubt recognise his name from when he was a reporter at The Journal and then editor of our business site at the time, Fora. He fills us in on what life in Sydney and Australia is like right now – and how, just like Ireland, the country has had to deal with its fair share of misinformation. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

Aoife Barry
