The Explainer: What's all this about a Brexit sausage war?

A BREXIT SAUSAGE row? We know, it all seems a bit, well, odd.

But it’s actually a thing. A very big thing that’s causing issues for the UK, the island of Ireland the EU. On this week’s podcast, we look at how the potential ban on importing British sausages to the EU is a major headache for Boris Johnson, even earning him a rebuke from US President Joe Biden.

It all, of course, comes down to the Northern Irish protocol. But to explain the whole thing properly, we have our Brexit reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha and BBC Radio Foyle reporter Dominic McGrath (formerly of this parish) on the podcast this week.

They talk presenter Sinéad O’Carroll through how this is just bringing to the fore the issues being raised by Brexit for Northern Ireland, and what the EU wants to do about it.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.