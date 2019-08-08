Police at the scene of anti-internment bonfire in Belfast after contractors ordered to remove it

The scene of the bonfire in the New Lodge area of Belfast Source: Michael McHugh via PA Images

THE PSNI ARE at the scene of a bonfire in Belfast after contractors have been ordered to remove it.

The bonfire, which is to be lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment, is located at Queens Parade in the New Lodge area, at a site managed by the Department of Infrastructure.

Internment was a policy introduced in 1971 which saw Irish republicans arrested and imprisoned without trial.

The PSNI said in a statement that its officers are at the site to “support contractors who have been tasked by the landowner to remove a bonfire from the road”.

“We are endeavouring to support the contractors to complete this task in a timely manner, with minimum disruption to the community,” the PSNI said.

“We would ask for the community’s patience and support as the area is made safe.”

The BBC has reported that two young people are on top of the bonfire and have refused to come down.

Police at the scene of the bonfire today

Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians have raised concerns over the bonfire in recent days.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker called for the bonfire’s removal on Wednesday. The BBC reported that his comments came after threatening graffiti had appeared on the wall of a nearby family centre.

“There’s serious concerns about the level of threat here, there’s serious concerns about the level of criminality,” McCusker told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín tweeted that “this bonfire isn’t wanted”.

“I’m not long back after visiting residents and it’s clear the local families of those involved need to dit with the residents who are afraid and intimidated,” she said.

Police are at the scene of the bonfire after contractors have been ordered to remove it

In a statement, the Department of Infrastructure said: “The Department is working with statutory partners and supported by the PSNI to remove the bonfire from the road in New Lodge. This work is ongoing and the Department asks for the community’s patience and respect.”

Eleventh Night

This bonfire comes less than a month after a number of petrol bombs were thrown at police during Eleventh Night celebrations in Belfast on 11 July.

The officers came under attack while on patrol in the Springfield Road area near Lanark Way.

Two teenagers were subsequently arrested.

Bonfires are lit in some loyalist areas on 11 July, the night before the Battle of the Boyne is commemorated by Orange Order parades across Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) saw a 40% decrease in the number of bonfires incidents attended to over the Eleventh night this year.

However, there was significant tension leading up to the night after as a result of a bonfire at Avoniel.

The Avoniel site first attracted controversy when staff closed the leisure centre after reportedly being threatened and intimidated by bonfire organisers.

Bonfire organisers had said they could “guarantee no violence” if and when contractors arrived to remove the material, the BBC reported at the time.