'News flash morons: I'm in Edmonton': Fugitive caught after sending address to Canadian TV station

A FUGITIVE ON Canada’s most-wanted list has been caught after giving away his location to police by announcing where he was living in a Facebook message.

Jessie Dean Kowalchuk (27) was wanted in the province of British Columbia for violating his probation related to three separate crimes in 2015.

When he spotted his photo on the website of television station CFJC Today in Kamloops, he sent a Facebook message to taunt the news show’s producers, saying that he was living in the capital of neighbouring province of Alberta.

“News flash morons: I’m in Edmonton and not coming back,” Kowalchuk wrote, according to the station.

Police were notified of his apparent location and arrested him in Edmonton, where he had apparently been living for three years.

“We’re just really pleased that he sent the message advising where he was living in Alberta and that we were able to extend the warrants to Alberta so that we could bring him back here to face charges,” federal police Corporal Jodi Shelkie told public broadcaster CBC.

“You’ve got to face up to your actions at some point and you know it doesn’t matter where you go – sooner or later, the police are going to find you,” she said on Tuesday.

With additional reporting from - © AFP 2019