This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'News flash morons: I'm in Edmonton': Fugitive caught after sending address to Canadian TV station

Jessie Dean Kowalchuk was wanted for violating his probation in 2015.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 May 2019, 9:23 PM
16 hours ago 20,315 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4636859
Image: Shutterstock/meunierd
Image: Shutterstock/meunierd

A FUGITIVE ON Canada’s most-wanted list has been caught after giving away his location to police by announcing where he was living in a Facebook message.

Jessie Dean Kowalchuk (27) was wanted in the province of British Columbia for violating his probation related to three separate crimes in 2015.

When he spotted his photo on the website of television station CFJC Today in Kamloops, he sent a Facebook message to taunt the news show’s producers, saying that he was living in the capital of neighbouring province of Alberta.

“News flash morons: I’m in Edmonton and not coming back,” Kowalchuk wrote, according to the station.

Police were notified of his apparent location and arrested him in Edmonton, where he had apparently been living for three years.

“We’re just really pleased that he sent the message advising where he was living in Alberta and that we were able to extend the warrants to Alberta so that we could bring him back here to face charges,” federal police Corporal Jodi Shelkie told public broadcaster CBC.

“You’ve got to face up to your actions at some point and you know it doesn’t matter where you go – sooner or later, the police are going to find you,” she said on Tuesday.

With additional reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie