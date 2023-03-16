Police clash with protesters in Paris as Macron forces through pension reform without vote

FRENCH POLICE HAVE intervened to clear demonstrators from a central Paris square where a crowd of thousands had gathered in front of parliament to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform.

The French president’s government rammed the controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote after a day of high political drama.

The move to use a special constitutional power enabling the government to pass legislation without a vote amounted to an admission that the government lacked a majority to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The Senate had adopted the bill earlier today, but reluctance by right-wing opposition MPs in the National Assembly to side with Macron meant the government faced defeat in the lower house.

“We can’t take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told MPs as she announced the move amid jeers and boos from opposition MPs who also sang the national anthem.

A crowd of thousands gathered in front of the parliament in the historic Place de la Concorde in central Paris, watched over by lines of riot police with shields and batons drawn.

“I’m outraged by what’s happening. I feel like I’m being cheated as a citizen,” said Laure Cartelier, a 55-year-old schoolteacher who had come to express her outrage. “In a democracy, it should have happened through a vote.”

Alamy Stock Photo Police officers clear the Concorde square after a demonstration near the National Assembly in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo

At around 8pm (7pm Irish time), police used tear gas and water canon to clear protesters away after a fire was lit in the centre of the square, close to an Egyptian obelisk that has stood there for close to 200 years.

The officers charged and used tear gas to push the protesters back across the square and away from a bridge leading to the National Assembly, AFP journalists saw.

Police said they made eight arrests.

Several stores were also looted during protests in the southern city of Marseille.

Government ‘failure’

Trade unions and political analysts had warned that adopting the legislation without a vote – by invoking article 49.3 of the constitution – risked radicalising opponents and would undercut the law’s democratic legitimacy.

“It’s a total failure for the government,” far-right leader Marine Le Pen told reporters. “From the beginning the government fooled itself into thinking it had a majority.”

According to polls, two-thirds of French people oppose the pension overhaul.

“When a president has no majority in the country, no majority in the National Assembly, he must withdraw his bill,” added Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure.

Advertisement

Some opposition parties including Le Pen’s are set to call a no-confidence vote in the centrist government on Friday, but Borne’s cabinet is expected to survive, thanks to backing from the right-wing Republicans party.

Alamy Stock Photo President of Le Rassemblement National RN Marine Le Pen speaks to the press after the pension reform was passed without a vote. Alamy Stock Photo

Unions immediately called for another day of mass strikes and protests for next Thursday, calling the government’s move “a complete denial of democracy”.

Antoine Bristielle, a public opinion expert at the Fondation Jean-Jaures think-tank, told AFP that enacting such an important law without a parliament vote risked further antagonising the country and deepening anti-Macron sentiment.

“It will give another boost to the protests. It could lead to more pressure on the government,” he said.

Opinion polls showed that roughly eight out of 10 people opposed legislating in this way, while a growing number of people were losing faith in French democracy, he said.

After trying and failing to push through a pension reform during his first term, Macron returned to the issue while campaigning for re-election last April.

He defeated Le Pen with a pro-business platform that promised to lower unemployment and make the French “work more” in order to finance the country’s generous social security system.

But he lost his parliamentary majority in June after elections for the National Assembly.

Garbage piles

Trains, schools, public services and ports have been affected by strikes since January amid some of the biggest protests in decades.

An estimated 1.28 million people hit the streets on 7 March.

A rolling strike by municipal garbage collectors in Paris has also seen around 7,000 tonnes of uncollected trash pile up in the streets, attracting rats and dismaying tourists.

Alamy Stock Photo Garbage set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo

The government argues that raising the retirement age, scrapping privileges for some public sector workers and toughening criteria for a full pension are needed to prevent major deficits building up.

Trade unions and other critics say the reform will penalise low-income employees in manual jobs who tend to start their careers early, forcing them to work longer than graduates who are less affected by the changes.

The political implications of forcing through a reform opposed by most of the population are uncertain.

The head of the CGT union, Philippe Martinez, warned this week that Macron risked “giving the keys” of the presidency to Le Pen at the next election in 2027, when Macron will not be allowed to seek a third term under the French constitution.

© AFP 2023