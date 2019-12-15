Police in the North are investigating a serious assault in Co Antrim

POLICE IN THE North have arrested a man (39) in relation to a serious assault in Co Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report at 3.50am of stabbing of a man in his 40s on a street in the Whitewell Crescent area in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The man had reported having his car damaged and then sustained an injury to his shoulder. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody this morning and is said to be assisting with police enquiries.

Police are following a number of lines of enquiry, including if the assault is related to a crash in this area which took place just before 4am.

Inspector Anne McCourt asked anyone in the Whitehall Crescent area this morning between 3.30am and 3.50am to get in touch with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

