Poll: Should the number of people allowed attend funerals be increased after 5 April?

THE IRISH TIMES has reported that Catholic bishops are urging church members to lobby their TDs over Covid-related restrictions on Masses and funerals.

The bishops reportedly requested an immediate increase in the number of people permitted at funerals and a return to regular church services once Level 5 restrictions begin to ease.

Under current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, attendance at funerals is limited to 10 people.

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there would be some “modest” easing of Covid-19 restrictions by 5 April, such as reopening construction, lifting the five-kilometre rule, and allowing more outdoor activities.

So, today we want to know… Should the number of people allowed attend funerals be increased after 5 April?

