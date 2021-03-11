Poll: Should the number of people allowed attend funerals be increased after 5 April?

THE IRISH TIMES has reported that Catholic bishops are urging church members to lobby their TDs over Covid-related restrictions on Masses and funerals.
The bishops reportedly requested an immediate increase in the number of people permitted at funerals and a return to regular church services once Level 5 restrictions begin to ease.
Under current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, attendance at funerals is limited to 10 people.
Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there would be some “modest” easing of Covid-19 restrictions by 5 April, such as reopening construction, lifting the five-kilometre rule, and allowing more outdoor activities.
So, today we want to know… Should the number of people allowed attend funerals be increased after 5 April?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (21)