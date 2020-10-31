Poll: What's the correct way to slice a barmbrack?

WELL, IT’S HALLOWEEN, the spookiest day of the year.

Among many traditions for Oíche Shamhna is the barmbrack.

There was a bit of chatter on social media yesterday about how the loaves should be cut after a woman posted a photo of a “crime scene” in which her husband had cut the barmbrack into triangular slices, as you would with a birthday cake.

So, today we want to know… What’s the correct way to slice a barmbrack?

