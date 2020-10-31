Poll: What's the correct way to slice a barmbrack?

WELL, IT’S HALLOWEEN, the spookiest day of the year.
Among many traditions for Oíche Shamhna is the barmbrack.
There was a bit of chatter on social media yesterday about how the loaves should be cut after a woman posted a photo of a “crime scene” in which her husband had cut the barmbrack into triangular slices, as you would with a birthday cake.
So, today we want to know… What’s the correct way to slice a barmbrack?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)