Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 22 December 2022 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Have you seen Casablanca?
The iconic film, which turns 80 this year, is the subject of our Voices column today.
4.0k
6
49 minutes ago

TODAY IN OUR Voices column, Aoife Martin reflects on Casablanca, which turns 80 years old in 2022.

She writes that the film is a combination of many things, things that happened by chance or by design, the combination of which never fails to enthral her.

She implores readers to catch it on television over Christmas, or see it in the cinema, where it’s currently screening to mark its anniversary.

So today we’re asking: Have you seen Casablanca?


Poll Results:

Yes (627)
No (336)


Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     