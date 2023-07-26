Advertisement

Poll: What's the most you would pay for a concert ticket?
52 minutes ago

CONCERT TICKETS HAVE been a hot topic this summer with major international pop acts like Taylor Swift and now Coldplay announcing shows in Dublin for next year. 

Coldplay tickets are on presale this morning for the second time after the Ticketmaster website experienced difficulties yesterday due to high levels of traffic, much to the frustration of thousands of fans

The cost of going to these stadium shows has also been a talking point lately. 

Taylor Swift fans forked out between €‎86 and €‎206 for general seating at her Eras Tour gig in Croke Park, although there were packages available for over €‎740. 

Today we want to know… What’s the most you’d pay for a concert ticket?


Poll Results:

  €50 -  €100 (454)
  €100 -  €150 (296)
Under €50 (144)
 €150 -  €200 (82)
  Over €200 (54)





