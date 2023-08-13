Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 13 August 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Shutterstock/Horth Rasur
# Your Say
Poll: Have you had Covid-19 in the past year?
The Eris variant has been associated with outbreaks in Ireland.
4.4k
8
28 minutes ago

COVID-19 IS back in the news.

The Eris variant, which is a form of the Omicron variant, is “established in the UK and US and has been associated with outbreaks here”, the HSE confirmed in a statement to The Journal.

While the virus dominated our lives for two years, it hasn’t been in the headlines for some time, as Carl Kinsella points out in his Surrealing in the Years column this week.

So today, we’re asking: Have you had Covid in the past year?


Poll Results:

No (352)
Yes (201)


Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     