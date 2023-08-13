Poll: Have you had Covid-19 in the past year?

COVID-19 IS back in the news.

The Eris variant, which is a form of the Omicron variant, is “established in the UK and US and has been associated with outbreaks here”, the HSE confirmed in a statement to The Journal.

While the virus dominated our lives for two years, it hasn’t been in the headlines for some time, as Carl Kinsella points out in his Surrealing in the Years column this week.

So today, we’re asking: Have you had Covid in the past year?

