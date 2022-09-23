Poll: Will you attend any Culture Night events?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE 17TH CULTURE Night is taking place this evening, with hundreds of free art and cultural events set to take place across the country.
While there are set to be hundreds of events taking place across the country, in Dublin alone there will be more than 300 free events for people to enjoy this evening.
Last weekend we highlighted just some of the events that are taking place across Ireland, with Maureen Kennelly from the Arts Council saying that there was “something for everyone this Culture Night”.
“Culture Night is about openness, discovery, surprise and joy and with 1,700 events we will be spoiled for choice as the richness, diversity and variety of culture in Ireland today, comes out to play,” Kennelly told The Journal.
With that in mind: Do you plan on attending any Culture Night events?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)