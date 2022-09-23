Poll: Will you attend any Culture Night events?

THE 17TH CULTURE Night is taking place this evening, with hundreds of free art and cultural events set to take place across the country.

While there are set to be hundreds of events taking place across the country, in Dublin alone there will be more than 300 free events for people to enjoy this evening.

Last weekend we highlighted just some of the events that are taking place across Ireland, with Maureen Kennelly from the Arts Council saying that there was “something for everyone this Culture Night”.

“Culture Night is about openness, discovery, surprise and joy and with 1,700 events we will be spoiled for choice as the richness, diversity and variety of culture in Ireland today, comes out to play,” Kennelly told The Journal.

With that in mind: Do you plan on attending any Culture Night events?

