Dublin: 14°C Monday 27 June 2022
Poll: Do you exercise when you’re on holiday?

People were seen jogging at Glastonbury festival in recent days.

By Céimin Burke Monday 27 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dirima
Image: Shutterstock/Dirima

AIRPORTS AND FLIGHTS are packed with people heading abroad as tourism shakes off the Covid pandemic.

Holidays have long been a time for rest, relaxation and excessive consumption – but with interest in health and fitness booming many are wont to fit exercise into their time away.

In a sure sign that many are more health conscious than in decades past, groups of runners were seen jogging around Glastonbury Festival in the UK in recent days.

So, today we’re asking, do you exercise when you’re on holiday?


Poll Results:

I do (588)
A bit of sight-seeing is enough for me (514)
I do not (456)
I have no opinion (32)




About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

