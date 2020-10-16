Poll: Should Ireland increase its level of Covid-19 restrictions?

HEALTH OFFICIALS LAST night warned that if Level 3 restrictions on visitors have no effect on the spread of the coronavirus, it’s forecast that there will be between 1,800-2,200 Covid-19 cases a day, and over 400 people with Covid-19 in hospital by Halloween.
The Government already rejected NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation earlier this month and instead opted for nationwide Level 3 restrictions.
With Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan entering Level 4 restrictions today after a drastic rise in cases, concerns are growing that Level 3 restrictions are not proving effective enough.
Today, we want to know: Should Ireland move up a level of restrictions?
