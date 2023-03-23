Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 23 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Michéal Martin
# Your Say
Poll: Do you have confidence in the Government?
Labour is expected to table a motion of n0-confidence in the Government.
2.6k
5
16 minutes ago

THE LABOUR PARTY is expected to table a motion of n0-confidence in the Government. 

In a statement yesterday, the Labour Party said it would table a motion of no-confidence in the Government if the eviction ban is not extended. 

The Government yesterday evening won a vote in the Dáil on the eviction ban.

Sinn Féin had tabled a motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended to January 2024.

However, a counter motion was tabled by the Government on the issue, which was passed by 83 to 68.

RTÉ is reporting this morning that Labour will table its motion of no-confidence this morning and that it will be debated and voted on in the Dáil next week. 

So, today we want to know… Do you have confidence in the Government? 


Poll Results:

No (178)
Yes (105)
I'm not sure  (21)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     