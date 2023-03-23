Poll: Do you have confidence in the Government?

THE LABOUR PARTY is expected to table a motion of n0-confidence in the Government.

In a statement yesterday, the Labour Party said it would table a motion of no-confidence in the Government if the eviction ban is not extended.

The Government yesterday evening won a vote in the Dáil on the eviction ban.

Sinn Féin had tabled a motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended to January 2024.

However, a counter motion was tabled by the Government on the issue, which was passed by 83 to 68.

RTÉ is reporting this morning that Labour will table its motion of no-confidence this morning and that it will be debated and voted on in the Dáil next week.

So, today we want to know… Do you have confidence in the Government?

