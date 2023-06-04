Poll: Do you know who your MEPs are?

THERE ARE CURRENTLY 13 Irish MEPs whose jobs are to represent Ireland in Brussels.

In the next term, this number will increase to 14 MEPs across Ireland’s three constituencies, to account for Irish population growth.

The 2024 European elections will take place between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 June.

As we gear up to elect those flying the tricolour in Brussels for the next five years, we’re asking you, Do you know who your MEPs are?

