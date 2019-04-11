Poll: Do you think the UK will leave the EU before Halloween?

THE UK AND the EU have agreed a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October following marathon talks in Brussels last night.

With Brexit postponed once more, Prime Minister Theresa May has said she knew there was “huge frustration” that she had to request the extension until Halloween or “flextension” as it has come to be known.

Following last night’s talks, European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed, however, that the UK could still sign off on May’s withdrawal deal and leave early.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think the UK will leave the EU before Halloween?

