Poll: Should drug-testing be available at festivals?

THE HSE HAS started discussions with organisations that could provide drug-testing at Irish festivals.

A working group will next month begin looking at the issue. While introducing drug-testing would require a change in legislation, a senior HSE doctor has said that there is an “an interesting appetite” among various organisations to get involved in working on the issue.

Drug-testing was pushed back into the headlines after a 19-year-old lost his life at a Cork festival two weeks ago.

